Cameco (CCJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 390,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

