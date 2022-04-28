Cameco (CCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter.

TSE:CCO opened at C$33.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.38. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

