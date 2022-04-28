Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

