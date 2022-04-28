Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Price Target to C$1.50

EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CYPXF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. EQ has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Get EQ alerts:

About EQ (Get Rating)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.