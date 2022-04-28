Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to C$27.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $10.96 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

