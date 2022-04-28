Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.24.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.