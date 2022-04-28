Canaccord Genuity Group Trims CGI (NYSE:GIB) Target Price to C$120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

CGI stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. CGI has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

