Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Buy

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.