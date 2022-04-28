Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$62.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.08.

CDPYF opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

