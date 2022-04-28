Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.586 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.19 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

