Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.586 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.