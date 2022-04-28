Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
Shares of CP opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
