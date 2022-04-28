Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of CP opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

