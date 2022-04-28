Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

