Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

