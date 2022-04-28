Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$249.30 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.05. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

