Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $389.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

