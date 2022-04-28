Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $21.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

