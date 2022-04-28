Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Capstone Mining ( OTCMKTS:CSFFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.