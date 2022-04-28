Cardinal Health (CAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

