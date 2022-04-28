Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of CAH opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

