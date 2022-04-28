Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

