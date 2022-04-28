CareDx (CDNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. CareDx has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 6,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,238. CareDx has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CareDx by 366.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CareDx by 152.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after buying an additional 185,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CareDx by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

