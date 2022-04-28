CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.68. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

