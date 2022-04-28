CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.67.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

