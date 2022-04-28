Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE CSV opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

