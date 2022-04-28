Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.97 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.