Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million.

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

