Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARS opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $786.46 million, a P/E ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

