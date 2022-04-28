Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CWST. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

