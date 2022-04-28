Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

