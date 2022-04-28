CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.