Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZOO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE CZOO opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

