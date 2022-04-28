CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.99-$2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

CBZ stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

