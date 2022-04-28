CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

