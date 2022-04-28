CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. On average, analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.20 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Several research firms have commented on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 183,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.