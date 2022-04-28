CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.