CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

