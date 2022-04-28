Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on Celestica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CLS opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

