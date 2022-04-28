Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
