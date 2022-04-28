Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Up 236.1% in April

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the March 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Celsion by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

