Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Up 236.1% in April

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the March 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.11.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
