Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 2.76. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 44,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.