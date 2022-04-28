Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.73.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

