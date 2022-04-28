Centene Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

