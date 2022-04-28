Centerra Gold (CGAU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. "

4/20/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

4/20/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

4/5/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

3/3/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

3/1/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$12.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $5,282,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 686,934 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

