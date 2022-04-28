Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

