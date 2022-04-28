Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CJPRY stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

