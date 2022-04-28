Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Jeffrey Michael Martin Acquires 1,000 Shares

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Michael Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $20,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

