Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CPYYY opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Get Centrica alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.