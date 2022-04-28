Certara (CERT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.48-0.53 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Certara by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Certara by 44,712.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Certara by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

