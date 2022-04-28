Certara (CERT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.48-0.53 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,266. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Certara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.